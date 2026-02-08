While cheering for fellow South Korean figure skaters in the team event at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday, Cha Jun-hwan received a healthy dose of positive energy.

He wanted to return the favor Saturday in his short program at Milano Ice Skating Arena but couldn't quite deliver, as a failed double axel cost him some valuable points.

Cha settled for eighth place among 10 skaters with 83.53 points, some eight points shy of his season best.

"I wanted to give my teammates energy but I wasn't able to do it because of this little mistake I made," Cha said afterward. "I will try to make up for it in my individual competition."

Cha's performance gave South Korea three ranking points for a team total of 14. By finishing in seventh place after the short programs and rhythm dance, South Korea did not progress to the final phase, open only to the top five nations.

Cha is competing at his third Olympics and although he admitted to feeling a bit of nerves, he refused to blame his miscue on jitters.

"I was curious just how nervous I would be, but it was a good kind of nerves," he said. "I feel that you absolutely need at least a little bit of nervousness in these competitions. And I don't think I made that mistake because of nerves. It's just that my timing was a little off, and I should be able to skate mistake-free in my individual event."

Cha said he was especially disappointed because he doesn't usually miss his double axels in training.

"I was able to execute all the other elements. And I was even better in some areas than in training," he added. "Over the next couple of days, I will keep working on my programs and make any necessary adjustment."

The men's short program is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the free skate on Friday.

His mistake aside, Cha said he is having a blast off the ice. He served as a flag bearer for South Korea at Friday's opening ceremony, and it was the first time in his three Olympics that he even attended an opening ceremony.

"Personally, I really enjoy hanging out with athletes from other sports at the athletes' village," Cha said. "We don't get to see them in other competitions. Just sitting around in the lounge area and talking with them has been so much fun." (Yonhap)