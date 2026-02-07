South Korea on Saturday confirmed the eighth case of African swine fever (ASF) this year, prompting authorities to step up containment measures nationwide.

The latest case was detected at a pig farm in Pocheon, north of Seoul, which raises some 8,800 pigs, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The government is taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus and plans to cull affected pigs. But the center does not plan to issue a standstill order for all pig farms and related facilities in and around the pig farm as the area has been already under intensive quarantine control.

The country confirmed its first ASF case of the year earlier this month in the eastern city of Gangneung after a two-month hiatus, followed by two additional cases last week in Anseong and Pocheon, both in Gyeonggi Province.

ASF does not affect humans but is fatal to pigs, and there is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease. (Yonhap)