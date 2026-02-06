Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said Friday he met with Canada's defense procurement chief in Seoul as the South Korean government steps up efforts to win Ottawa's lucrative submarine project.

The meeting between Kang and Canada's secretary of state for defense procurement, Stephen Fuhr, took place at Cheong Wa Dae. It came about a week after their earlier talks in Canada last month, when Kang visited the country as a special envoy tasked with promoting South Korea's defense exports.

"Canada's submarine project is a challenging task for us as it requires overcoming the high entry barrier of an advanced country's defense market," Kang wrote on his Facebook account, referring to the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, estimated to be worth 60 trillion won ($41 billion).

A consortium of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been shortlisted as one of the final two contenders, alongside Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.

"Though the situation is challenging, the government and companies will unite as 'one team' and do our utmost until the very end," he added.

Kang said the government will make thorough preparations for the bidding proposal and presentation, taking into account advice and "hints" he received from the Canadian official.

The finalists are required to submit their proposals to the Canadian government by March. (Yonhap)