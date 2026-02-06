Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul will visit Japan this week to commemorate the 107th anniversary of a declaration by Korean students in Tokyo demanding Japan authorize Korea's independence from its 1910-45 colonial rule, the veterans ministry said Friday.

On Feb. 8, 1919, some 600 Korean students issued a declaration of Korean independence from Japan's brutal occupation of the Korean Peninsula at a rally in Tokyo. The move led to the March 1 independence movement in 1919, a pivotal nationwide uprising against Japan's colonial rule, and eventually to the founding of Korea's provisional government.

During a three-day trip to Japan, Kwon is scheduled to attend the event marking the 107th anniversary of the independence declaration in Tokyo on Saturday, according to the ministry.

A commemorative event has been held every year in Tokyo to shine light on the historical meaning of the Feb. 8 Independence Declaration and pass down the spirit to future generations.

During his trip, Kwon will visit historic sites of Korean independence fighters' movements against Japan's colonial rule. As part of his schedule, the minister will pay his respects at a memorial monument in Tokyo for independence fighter Lee Bong-chang, the ministry said. (Yonhap)