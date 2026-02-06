Ive will hold its fourth fan concert March 21-22 in Incheon, its agency Starship Entertainment announced Thursday.

The second day’s event will be broadcast online to reach more fans.

The group of six named the two-date event “Ive into Dive,” emphasizing its connection with fans. Dive is the name of its official fandom community.

At the fan concert, Ive is expected to perform new songs from its second studio album “Revive+” which is due out on Feb. 23. On Monday, the group will drop the B-side track “Bang Bang” in advance.

Its last album was the fourth EP “Ive Secret” from August, and its previous LP “I’ve Ive” was released in April 2023.

On April 4, Ive will resume its “Show What I Am” Asia tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, followed by four more cities: Osaka, Manila, Singapore and Macao.