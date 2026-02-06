The interim chief executive of Coupang Corp., Harold Rogers, was set to undergo police questioning Friday over perjury allegations related to his testimony to lawmakers last year, marking his second appearance before investigators in a week.

Police seek to question Rogers about allegations that he gave false testimony under oath about Coupang's internal investigation into its massive data breach during a two-day parliamentary hearing on the leak in late December.

Rogers told lawmakers during the hearing that Coupang conducted its own probe into a Chinese national suspected of involvement in the breach and confiscated his laptop at the instructions of the National Intelligence Service.

The intelligence agency, however, denied the claim, prompting a parliamentary committee to file a complaint seeking an investigation into Rogers, as well as six other former and incumbent Coupang executives, for committing perjury.

Rogers earlier underwent a 12-hour interrogation session last Friday over allegations of obstruction of justice in connection with the data leak that has affected more than 33 million customers in South Korea.

Rogers had defied two previous police summonses and left South Korea in early January. He returned to Seoul days before the first interrogation. (Yonhap)