National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday the United States' move to raise tariffs on South Korea is having a negative effect on follow-up security consultations between the two allies, including talks on nuclear-powered submarines.

In an interview with the Kyunghyang Shinmun, Wi expressed concern that security negotiations have slowed after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean goods from 15 percent to 25 percent, reversing an earlier agreement reached in November.

"We have built a framework for relations with the US, China and Japan to shape the security environment around the Korean Peninsula, but (Trump's) talk of raising tariffs back to 25 percent is shaking one pillar of that framework," Wi said in the interview.

Following the release of a joint fact sheet outlining trade and security agreements, Wi visited Washington in December for meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

Wi said earlier the talks covered South Korea's bid to build nuclear-powered submarines, as well as uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel, noting that working-level consultations were expected to take place early this year.

"By now, (US officials) should have come here for talks, but it is being delayed," he said. "It is very concerning."

He also said the Trump administration is paying attention to several other issues, including digital trade barriers and regulations, as well as Coupang, a U.S.-listed e-commerce company currently under investigation by South Korean authorities over a massive personal data breach.

Wi said the overlapping issues are complicating negotiations on security matters, voicing concern about their broader security implications.

While Coupang should take responsibility for the personal data breach, Wi said that South Korean authorities should also carefully address concerns raised by the US and handle the issue "without procedural flaws." (Yonhap)