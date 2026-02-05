KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2026 China-ASEAN AI Capacity-Building Training Program and High-Level Seminar on AI Frontier Technologies and Governance" was recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Professor Dou Dejing, Chief Scientist of Beijing Electronic Digital & Intelligence (BEDI), delivered a keynote titled "AI, LLMs, and Industrial Applications in China". He shared practical outcomes in sectors such as healthcare and industrial manufacturing, offering ASEAN participants a reference for industry transformation.

Co-organized by the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific, the Institution of Engineers, Malaysia, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Xiamen University Malaysia, and the Chinese Association of Automation, the seminar brought together nearly 150 representatives to discuss AI frontier technologies, safety governance, and pathways for regional cooperation. Centered on "full-stack AI capabilities driving industrial upgrading", Prof. Dou outlined BEDI's strategy and delivery results.

BEDI focuses on AI industry operations in China with a framework of "one AI foundation + two industry platforms", and applies a tailored approach by city and by industry to deliver practical digital-intelligence solutions. As a benchmark case designed and operated by BEDI, the Beijing Digital Economy Computing Power Center provides full-stack services across data, computing, models, and applications, supporting high-quality innovation in Chaoyang District's AIGC audiovisual industry. BEDI has also partnered with the China–Japan Friendship Hospital to build its agent development platform, improving its service efficiency and precision.

This foundation model is designed to scale. At the Foshan AI-Enabled Traditional Manufacturing Demonstration Base, BEDI leverages the Nanhai Guicheng Intelligent Computing Center as its core, using full-stack services to help manufacturers reduce costs, improve efficiency, expand globally, and foster new business models, and is projected to generate hundreds of billions in revenue growth. This model offers a practical path for AI-powered transformation in Southeast Asia.

Professor Dou emphasized that BEDI upholds the principles of "Ethical AI and Open Collaboration" and will engage in building the China-ASEAN AI ecosystem. Through technology transfer, joint R&D, and platform co-development, BEDI aims to continuously share the "China Approach" to AI-enabled industrial empowerment, supporting regional digital transformation and fostering a new landscape of cooperation.