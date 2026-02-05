President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating inched up to 63 percent, a survey showed Thursday, marking its highest level in around six months.

In a National Barometer Survey conducted from Monday to Wednesday, the positive assessment of Lee's performance rose 4 percentage points from a poll conducted two weeks earlier, the highest level since the first week of August last year, when approval ratings reached 65 percent.

Negative assessment came to 30 percent, down 1 percentage point from the previous survey.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party rose 1 percentage points to 41 percent, while backing for the main opposition People Power Party gained 2 percentage points to 22 percent.

On the upcoming June 3 local elections, 52 percent of respondents said the voters should support the ruling party for stability, while 36 percent said they should back the opposition to keep the government in check.

When asked about the proposed merger between the DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party, 44 percent opposed the idea, while 29 percent expressed support.

The survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,003 people aged 18 and older.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)