Taebaeksan Snow Festival

Taebaeksan Snow Festival has opened at Taebaeksan National Park in Gangwon Province, transforming the mountains into a snowy playground for families and travelers alike.

Running through Sunday, the event features towering snow sculptures, wide sledding hills, an igloo-style cafeteria and an indoor play zone for children. Meanwhile, Snow Land combines Taebaek’s local character with Korean cultural themes through large-scale snow artworks set against the park’s scenic winter landscape.

For the first time, illuminated displays stay open until 10 p.m., creating a magical nighttime stroll.

Gwangbok Tree Festival

Busan's signature winter illumination event, the Gwangbok Tree Festival, transforms Gwangbokro and Gwangbok Jungangro into a corridor of lights through Feb. 22.

The festival involves concerts and street performances by local musicians. Evening busking shows and seasonal photo zones make the area a popular stop for travelers seeking a festive nighttime stroll in downtown Busan.

Admission is free.

Namdanghang Saejogae Festival

Held along Namdanghang in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, the Namdanghang Saejogae Festival celebrates the peak season of saejogae, a plump and mildly sweet razor clam prized for its chewy texture and high protein content.

The festival runs through April 30, and features live performances by Korean singers, a clam-shucking competition and a karaoke contest, alongside a lively night market.

Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood dishes while taking in the winter seascape.

Admission is free.

Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival

The Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival offers a family-friendly winter escape just over an hour from Seoul, transforming Pocheon's Baekun Valley into a seasonal playground through Feb. 22.

The festival is held throughout the valley area in Idong-myeon, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. Against scenery of snow-covered mountains, the festival features activities for all ages, including sledding, ice fishing, zip lines and amusement park rides. Photo zones built around large ice trees and igloos add to the winter atmosphere, while a minizoo caters to younger visitors. Food stalls offer dishes including grilled trout and smelt.

Admission is 3,000 won.

Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival

The Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival has opened in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, running through March 2.

Held in Sumi Village, the festival highlights the clean waters and natural scenery of the region. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing for trout, along with hands-on programs such as net scooping, barehanded trout-catching and dedicated fishing zones.

The festival also offers family-friendly activities, including pizza-making, steamed bun workshops, succulent plant potting and all-terrain vehicle rides across open fields.

Admission packages start at 10,000 won per person for trout ice fishing and dome fishing experiences.