Korea’s latest appetite for extreme heat spans everything from molten-red tteokbokki to ice-cold noodles that still burn

Korea’s latest ultraspicy food fenzy may have eased, but the country’s craving for heat has hardly disappeared.

Across delivery apps, late-night eateries and social media feeds, diners are still seeking out dishes that sting the tongue and drench foreheads in sweat. From molten-red tteokbokki and fiery braised chicken to cold noodles that feel more like a challenge than a meal, extreme spice has evolved from a passing fad into a permanent fixture of everyday dining.

For many, the appeal goes beyond taste.

“Spicy food acts as a kind of stress reliever for modern people who are exposed to excessive pressure,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University. “At the same time, mukbang and cooking content reward foods that are more stimulating and extreme. Younger generations also like to take on these challenges and share them.”

That psychology — part catharsis, part spectacle — helps explain why several brands have built cult followings around just how much heat their consumers can handle.

Dongdaemun Yupdduk, tteokbokki that defined modern spice culture

If there is a single dish synonymous with Korea’s extreme-heat era, it is Yupdduk’s tteokbokki.

What started in the early 2000s as a shop in Seoul's northern Dongdaemun-gu has expanded into nearly 600 locations nationwide. The signature dish arrives loaded with wheat rice cakes, fish cake, cabbage and mini sausages, finished with a layer of melted cheese — all swimming in a vivid red sauce that looks dangerous before it even touches your lips.

Recently, the brand has received another boost from Tzuyang, one of Korea’s most-watched mukbang creators, who has publicly professed her love for Yupdduk. On television and YouTube, she has been seen ordering multiple portions in a single day and pairing the tteokbokki with crispy cheese dumplings — a side menu that quickly became a fan favorite with her viewers.

Her endorsement helped cement the dish as both comfort food and viral content, with many younger customers copying her order.

The brand separates spice into five levels, but regulars warn that even the “original” is no joke. Some recommend drinking milk beforehand. Others add extra cabbage at home to dilute the heat.

Despite the pain, the dish dominates delivery orders and frequently appears in YouTube “spicy challenge” videos. New flavors such as mala and mala-rose have broadened its appeal, drawing both hardcore fans and casual diners.

“It’s so spicy you almost regret it while you’re eating,” said a 28-year-old office worker. “But the next day, you crave it again. It’s weirdly addictive.”

Twozzim's silbi hanwoo gop jjimdak, a fiery upgrade to comfort food

At first glance, jjimdak — soy-braised chicken with vegetables and glass noodles — seems like another ordinary comfort food. Twozzim flips that expectation with its silbi hanwoo gop jjimdak, created in collaboration with chef Lee Mi-young from "Culinary Class Wars," layering serious heat into the classic stew.

The dish combines chicken with premium hanwoo beef intestines and a spicy kimchi-based seasoning that coats everything in a glossy, red sauce. Diners choose bone-in or boneless chicken and a mix of noodles — from flat dangmyeon to chewy Chinese glass noodles — that soak up the spice.

Sweet potato chunks offer occasional relief, creating a sweet-and-spicy rhythm that keeps chopsticks moving.

The item went viral shortly after its launch, especially with younger customers and mukbang creators. At one point, the chain reportedly consumed a significant share of the country’s domestic supply of hanwoo gopchang, or Korean beef intestine, due to demand.

“Thanks to the steady love from customers, we were able to see meaningful sales results in a short period,” a company spokesperson said. “We will continue to develop menu items that reflect consumer trends.”

Songju fire cold noodles, icy noodles with delayed punch

Cold noodles are typically associated with relief on hot summer days. Songju’s version delivers the opposite.

Founded in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, in 2004, the brand is known for its bibim “fire” naengmyeon, tossed in a chili sauce so intense that the highest level is marketed only to seasoned spice lovers. Five tiers allow customers to gauge their bravery.

The heat does not hit immediately. The first bite feels manageable, even refreshing. Then it creeps up — sweat gathering along the hairline, lips tingling, tongue throbbing — an almost surreal contrast to the chilled bowl.

“It might be the spiciest thing I’ve ever eaten,” one customer wrote in an online review. “It hurts, but you still keep eating.”

That contradiction has made the noodles a staple of online challenges, especially during the summer, when diners seek both cooling and cathartic heat in one dish.

Onjeong Tonkatsu's dijinda tonkatsu, pork cutlet that comes with a warning

For those who see spice as a test of endurance, Onjeong Tonkatsu’s dijinda tonkatsu may be the ultimate trial.

The thick pork cutlet is drenched in a dark, capsaicin-heavy sauce so aggressive that the restaurant posts warnings for children, the elderly and pregnant women. Customers are encouraged to have milk at hand.

The first bite may be tolerable. Seconds later, the heat surges, hitting the tongue with a sharp, almost numbing burn.

“We focused on developing sauces that are not just intensely spicy, but flavorful,” a representative said. “It’s about creating a complete taste, even at extreme levels.”

Ultimately, Korea’s enduring love of heat speaks to something deeper than novelty. The burn offers catharsis — a brief, visceral distraction from everyday stress — and a shared story to post, stream or laugh about afterward.

As Lee put it, “It’s not only about taste. It’s about the emotional release and the experience you can share with others.”

In other words, the sweat, the tears and the regret are all part of the fun.