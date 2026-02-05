South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright reaffirmed the need to swiftly make progress in Seoul's efforts to secure civil uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing rights and acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Cho had a meeting with Wright in Washington to discuss a range of issues, including the implementation of a joint fact sheet that the two governments released in November to outline trade and security agreements from two summits between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in August and October.

The JFS includes the United States' approval for South Korea to build nuclear-powered attack submarines and its support for a "process that will lead to South Korea's civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses."

"The two sides reaffirmed a shared understanding of the need to swiftly make concrete progress vis-a-vis the enrichment and reprocessing segment and cooperation over nuclear-powered submarines, which are part of the JFS," the ministry said in a press release.

"For this, (they) agreed to promptly seek earnest working-level consultations," it added.

Cho expressed expectations that Seoul and Washington will further strengthen strategic nuclear energy cooperation through the expansion of collaboration in the enrichment and reprocessing area, while Wright agreed to actively cooperate to help make tangible progress in the area, the ministry said.

The two sides also agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation to help promote civil nuclear energy cooperation, including the pursuit of joint business opportunities in third countries, it said. (Yonhap)