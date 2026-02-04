'No wedding plans decided yet'

Actor Ha Jung-woo, 47, is dating fellow thespian Cha Jung-won, their agencies said Wednesday.

The agencies of both Ha and Cha confirmed their romantic relationship following a news report claiming they have planned to get married in a wedding ceremony in July.

Walkhouse Co., Ha's agency, said wedding plans have not been finalized.

Ha, who is 11 years Cha’s senior, made his film debut in 2002 in "Madeleine." He has become a household name with a high-profile filmography that includes "The Chaser" (2008), "The Terror Live" (2013) and "Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time" (2012). He has also directed several films, including "Chronicle of a Blood Merchant" (2015), based on a Chinese novel.

Cha debuted in 2012 film "Horror Stories" and has also appeared in several TV series.