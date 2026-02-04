GWANGJU — A steady stream of mourners paid their respects throughout the day at the funeral hall set up for the late Jung Chang-sun, chairman of Herald Media Group and founder and chairman of Jungheung Group, in Gwangju on Wednesday.

Condolences arrived from across South Korean society, including political and business leaders, figures from education, culture and sports, as well as ordinary citizens.

Jung was widely regarded as a central figure in the Gwangju and South Jeolla Province communities, where he played a leading role in shaping regional development through business, civic leadership and philanthropy. At his funeral, local leaders and residents alike remembered him as a steadfast supporter of the regional economy and a proponent of the belief that communities and businesses must grow together.

Funeral wreaths were sent by senior political figures and heads of government bodies, including President Lee Jae Myung, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister Kwon Oh-eul, Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung, Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung, South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

Leaders from the business community also paid tribute. Among them were Kumho E&C CEO Cho Wan-seok, Hyundai Engineering & Construction CEO Lee Han-woo, and Hoban Group founder Kim Sang-yeol.

The sense of loss was particularly deep among Jungheung Group employees, many of whom had worked closely with Jung for decades and were helping the bereaved family with the funeral.

Han Sang-won, chairman of the Gwangju Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described Jung as “a towering figure of the regional economy who endured turbulent times and forged a path grounded in principles, fundamentals and trust.”

“He was an entrepreneur who built Jungheung Group from scratch, beginning with bare hands in the construction industry,” Han said. “He valued trust in people, shared success with others and was a leader who took responsibility first.”

The line of mourners also included South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok and Gwangju Education Superintendent Lee Jung-seon.

Lawmakers and local politicians also visited the funeral hall. Rep. Kim Woni of the Democratic Party of Korea described Jung as “a towering presence who was a pillar for the economies of Gwangju and nearby regions throughout his life."

Condolences also arrived from the international diplomatic community in Seoul. Chafik Rachadi, Morocco’s ambassador to Korea and dean of the diplomatic corps in Seoul, said: “It is with heavy heart that we learned of the passing away of the late Jung Chang-sun, Chairman of Herald Media Group and founder and chairman of Jungheung Group.”

“At this time of sorrow, in my capacity as Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors and on behalf of African envoys in the Republic of Korea, I would like to express to you and to the Herald Media Group our deepest condolences.”

He added that Jung’s leadership at Herald Media Group earned him “great respect and admiration of many,” noting that “his legacy of dedication and service will be remembered with great honor.”

Rachadi also praised Herald Media Group for its continued cooperation and partnership with African diplomats in Korea, including support for economic and cultural events such as Africa Day.

Khalid bin Ebrahim Al Hamar, Qatar’s ambassador to South Korea, said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Mr. Jung Chang-sun, Chairman of Herald Media Group. I extend my most sincere condolences and sympathy to you, your staff and his family for their loss.”

Embassies in Seoul from countries including Morocco, Turkmenistan, Qatar, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and India sent messages of condolence, while several others dispatched funeral wreaths, underscoring Jung’s role in fostering international exchange through media and cultural engagement. Diplomats from the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul also paid their respects at the funeral.

Jung passed away late Monday while undergoing treatment at Chonnam National University Hospital.

Born in 1943 in what is now Gwangju, Jung entered the construction industry as a carpenter at the age of 19 and went on to found Jungheung Group, building it into a nationwide construction conglomerate before expanding into the media sector and acquiring Herald Media Group in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, An Yang-nim; two sons, Jung Won-ju and Jung Won-chul; a daughter, Jung Hyang-mi; and son-in-law Kim Bo-hyun.

The funeral procession will take place at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a temporary burial at Gaechonsa, a Buddhist temple in Hwasun, South Jeolla Province. The final burial site has not been disclosed.