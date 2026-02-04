FTIsland is planning to hold a fan meeting in Seoul on March 7, its first in a decade, its agency FNC Entertainment said Wednesday.

The band uploaded a poster with a detective agency theme, showing each of the three members dressed in suits.

The event, dubbed “FT Agency,” also celebrates the three bandmates committing to the future of the group, having renewed contracts with the agency last week. The trio has been with the agency since the group's debut in 2007.

Also on March 7, Lee Honggi will have a solo fan meetup to coincide with his birthday.

FTIsland had two concerts in late December, after a four-city tour in Japan. It will return to Japan in March for a six-city tour, as announced during its gig in Osaka last year.