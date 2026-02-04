MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim, global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Peak Energy, to deploy in the Philippines one of the largest behind-the-meter solar installations.

The 25 MegaWatt-peak (MWp) project will power Holcim's cement manufacturing plants in Bacnotan, La Union (13 MWp), and Norzagaray, Bulacan (12 MWp), generating approximately 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually. The systems are expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by roughly 28,500 tons per year - equivalent to removing annually 6,000 cars from the road.

Delivered under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement, the project requires no upfront capital from Holcim. Peak Energy will handle design, construction, and long-term operation and maintenance, while Holcim purchases the electricity throughout the duration of this PPA. This enables Holcim to benefit from significant cost saving on their electricity bill from day one. It also supports the integration renewables directly into its industrial operations, without disrupting production on its sites.

"This project represents a breakthrough not just for Peak Energy, but for the renewable energy and sustainable construction sectors in the Philippines," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy. "Combined, this project is the largest behind-the-meter industrial solar deployment in the country to date. Holcim's leadership in advancing this type of solution sends a clear signal: clean power is now a strategic asset for industry leaders who wish to get long-term visibility, price stability and cost saving from their energy procurement strategies. We're proud to enable that shift by delivering technically robust, commercially sound systems that can support both decarbonization and long-term operational resilience."

"This partnership with Peak Energy strengthens our shift toward cleaner and more resilient operations. By integrating solar power into our La Union and Bulacan plants, we are reducing our carbon footprint while supporting our Net Zero ambition and sustainable manufacturing in the Philippines." said Saeed Ola Ande, SVP, Head of Supply Chain at Holcim Philippines.

Backed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, Peak Energy delivers clean, affordable and reliable energy solutions to industrial clients across.

This collaboration reflects how renewable energy is a core input to business continuity, cost stability, and long-term growth of leading industrial companies in the region. As other industrial players face the same cost pressures, carbon constraints, and grid uncertainty, this project offers a blueprint for how to move fast, at scale, and without compromise.

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With over 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW worth of projects in development, our portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. With activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models - including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications - Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.

An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.

Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.

Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximatively USD 79.9 billion of assets under management. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.

About Holcim Philippines

Holcim Philippines, Inc. is the leading partner for sustainable construction in the country. The Company has a deep portfolio of innovative solutions fostered by a full range of products from structuring to finishing applications that can help local builders execute a wide range of projects with high performance and efficiency from massive infrastructure to simple home repairs.

With cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Misamis Oriental, and Davao, as well as aggregates and dry mix business and technical support facilities for building solutions, Holcim Philippines is a reliable partner of builders in the country.

Holcim Philippines is also committed to the highest standards of sustainable operations and manufacturing excellence with its plants certified under ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and OHSAS 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System).

Holcim Philippines is a member of the Holcim Group, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.

About Holcim

Holcim (HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.3 billion in 2024, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 48,000 employees in 45 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling – powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, ECOCycle® and Elevate.

Learn more about Holcim at www.holcim.com and follow us on LinkedIn.