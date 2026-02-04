US President Donald Trump's statement regarding tariffs and accusations of discrimination against US tech firms shows Washington's dissatisfaction with the Lee Jae Myung administration's policy of balancing between China and the US, according to the opposition leader.

People Power Party Chair Jang Dong-hyeok addressed the National Assembly on Wednesday in the first extraordinary session of 2026 in accordance with the National Assembly Act.

Speaking on recent events, such as Trump saying he would raise the tariff on South Korean goods to 25 percent, and US politicians' show of frustration over South Korea's treatment of e-commerce firm Coupang's consumer data leak, Jang told the parliament, "Everyone knows that this isn't the entire story."

"This is a symbolic event in which (the US) asks South Korea what its choice is (between the US and China), amid their hegemonic competition," Jang said.

He urged the liberal bloc to confront reality instead of pushing for the so-called “online platform law,” which drew criticism from the US for specifically targeting US tech firms. He added that now is not the right time to debate whether Washington's "America First" policy is desirable.

Jang claimed that President Lee's pragmatism-based foreign policy toward the US and China is a pipe dream that neglects the geopolitical reality in East Asia.

“Saying ‘thank you’ in Washington and saying ‘Xiexie’ in Beijing is not something pragmatic,” Jang said. "There is no diplomacy that satisfies everyone, like there is no choice that satisfies everyone."

"Improving relations with China is necessary. However, our diplomacy must be grounded in our alliance with the US,” he added. “If the alliance is shaken, we will end up losing our advantage in our relations with China."

Jang suggested in his speech that South Korea's greater participation in the US-led reconstruction project in war-torn Ukraine, once the Ukraine War is over, and in US-led development in Alaska and Greenland could help South Korea alleviate US pressure. He said the main opposition party will cooperate with its liberal rivals to achieve such ends.