Korean handbag maker also seeks global expansion with new label EEREP

Vunque is accelerating its global expansion with the launch of a standalone brand and a bag design commission from Off-White, marking a decisive shift beyond its South Korean roots.

Seok Jeong-hye, chief executive of Vunque, confirmed that the company will introduce a separate label while simultaneously developing a bag for Off-White’s upcoming collection.

“Beyond Vunque, we are launching a completely new brand called EEREP on Feb. 24,” Seok said. “And another piece of news — I’m designing a bag for Off-White. After we sent our designs to Italy, Off-White contacted us directly to say that they would like to make that bag.”

The bag developed by her team is expected to be produced jointly and sold through Off-White’s official retail channels beginning this fall.

Industry watchers view the move, a Korean accessories designer taking a direct creative role with an established European luxury label, as a rare case.

While Vunque has built its reputation on functional leather bags, EEREP will chart a different direction.

An official from the company described it not as a diffusion or secondary line but as an independent brand with its own structure, adding, “The CEO will oversee design directly. Compared to Vunque, it will feel more contemporary and artistic.”

Though details surrounding the Off-White collaboration remain limited, the jointly developed bag is slated for a November reveal.

The dual strategy — launching a new label while entering the global luxury supply chain — marks a pivotal year for Vunque. For a Seoul-based accessories house, it represents a step from local favorite to international contender.