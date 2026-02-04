The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States agreed to continue close cooperation on civil nuclear power, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding during their talks in Washington on Tuesday, the State Department said.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea, according to Tommy Pigott, the department's principal deputy spokesperson.

Cho and Rubio held their talks at the department as Seoul is stepping up diplomatic efforts to address US President Donald Trump's recent threat to raise "reciprocal" tariffs, and auto, lumber and pharmaceutical levies on South Korea to 25 percent from 15 percent.

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Cho discussed ways to advance the US-ROK Alliance, centered on a forward-looking agenda in the spirit of President Trump and ROK President Lee Jae Myung's summits in Washington and Gyeongju," Pigott said. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"The two leaders agreed to continue to work closely on civil nuclear power, nuclear-powered submarines, shipbuilding and increasing ROK investments to rebuild critical US industries," he added.

He was referring to Seoul's push to secure civil uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing rights for peaceful purposes and its drive to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

The US has been in support of these projects as stipulated in a joint fact sheet that Seoul and Washington released in November to outline trade and security agreements from two summits that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Trump had in August and October.

In a separate press release, Seoul's foreign ministry said Cho called on Rubio to play a "leading" role to ensure that bilateral cooperation in key areas, including civil nuclear power, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding, will bear fruit.

"In response, Secretary Rubio said that he will continue to play a necessary role, and especially pledged to encourage relevant government agencies to move forward so that substantive discussions can proceed swiftly," it said.

North Korea's advancing nuclear threats were part of discussions between the chief diplomats.

"The secretary and the foreign minister reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK," Pigott said. DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"They also reinforced the critical importance of US-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation in maintaining regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Cho asked Rubio to work together to encourage North Korea's return to talks by continuously sending joint messages calling for dialogue, according to the foreign ministry.

"Rubio took note of South Korea's efforts to reduce regional tensions and enhance cooperation," it said.

Cho used the talks to reaffirm Seoul's commitment to fulfilling its investment commitment for the US, as Trump threatened last week to raise reciprocal tariffs on South Korea, citing a delay in the Asian country's legislative process needed for the implementation of a bilateral trade deal.

Under the deal, Seoul has committed to investing $350 billion in the US, among other pledges, in return for Washington lowering reciprocal tariffs on South Korea to 15 percent from 25 percent.

"Minister Cho explained our domestic efforts for the implementation of the tariff agreement between South Korea and the US, and (Seoul's) investment (commitment to the US), and called for continued cooperation between the diplomatic authorities to ensure that the two countries' trade authorities can have smooth communication and consultations," the ministry said.

The two sides highlighted the "enduring" strength of the bilateral alliance.

Rubio expressed his gratitude for the important leadership role that South Korea has played in building "secure, resilient and diversified" critical mineral supply chains, Pigott said.

On Wednesday, Cho plans to attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, a meeting that Rubio will host at the department to reinforce and diversify critical minerals supply chains that are key to the production of high-tech military and consumer products.

The meeting will come as Washington has been stepping up cooperation with allies and partners to address supply chain vulnerabilities and risks in the face of China's growing clout over critical minerals, including rare earth elements. (Yonhap)