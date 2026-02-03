South Korea on Tuesday confirmed the sixth case of African swine fever (ASF) in the country this year, prompting authorities to step up containment measures nationwide.

The latest case was detected at a pig farm in Boryeong, about 138 kilometers south of Seoul, which raises some 3,500 pigs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The government is taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus and plans to cull affected pigs. It has also issued a standstill order for all pig farms and related facilities in and around Boryeong, effective through Wednesday 6 p.m.

The country confirmed its first ASF case of the year earlier this month in the eastern city of Gangneung after a two-month hiatus, followed by two additional cases last week in Anseong and Pocheon, both in Gyeonggi Province.

ASF does not affect humans but is fatal to pigs, and there is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

In response to the latest outbreak, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered quarantine authorities to carry out thorough measures, including an epidemiological investigation to determine the cause, according to his office. (Yonhap)