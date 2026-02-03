President Lee Jae Myung will hold a meeting with major business leaders this week to discuss ways to expand youth employment and boost corporate investment outside the capital region, the presidential office said Tuesday.

The meeting will take place Wednesday at Cheong Wa Dae, Seoul, and will be attended by the heads and senior executives of South Korea's top 10 conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, as well as executives from SK, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group.

Lee is expected to urge domestic companies to play a more active role in creating jobs for young people and increasing investment in regional production facilities, according to the presidential office.

The gathering follows a similar meeting held last week when Lee invited leaders of foreign business chambers to Cheong Wa Dae and called for expanded youth hiring and greater investment in noncapital regions. (Yonhap)