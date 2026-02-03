QINGDAO, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced that the Hisense Visual Technology Qingdao Factory has been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Customer Centricity Lighthouse, becoming the first and only Lighthouse factory in the global television industry.

The designation was announced as part of the WEF's Global Lighthouse Network, which recognizes industrial sites applying advanced digital technologies to improve customer value, speed-to-market, and operational performance.

Operating in a mature and highly competitive global TV market, the Hisense Visual Technology Qingdao Factory faced rapidly evolving consumer demand and increasing cost pressure. In response, the site undertook a comprehensive digital transformation, embedding artificial intelligence, big data, industrial simulation, and large-scale virtual reality (VR) across new product R&D and manufacturing.

As a result, the factory achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84%, reduced R&D cycles by 34%, lowered material costs by 18%, and shortened new employee training time by 60%. The cycle from capturing customer needs to translating them into product functions was reduced by 62%, while production efficiency for 85-inch TVs improved to a 20-second manufacturing cycle.

"At Hisense, intelligent manufacturing starts from consumer needs," said Dennys Li, President at Hisense Visual Technology Co., Ltd. "By building a human-centric manufacturing system, we translate customer insights into real product value with greater speed and precision."

This marks Hisense's third Lighthouse designation within the WEF Global Lighthouse Network. Previously, Hisense Hitachi's Huangdao factory was recognized as the world's first Sustainability Lighthouse in the VRF sector and the industry's only dual Lighthouse factory, underscoring Hisense's leadership in AI-enabled sustainable manufacturing.

The Customer Centricity Lighthouse designation represents a key milestone in Hisense's human-centric digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing strategy.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.