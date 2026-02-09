진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Korea increasingly sweet on 'sugar tax'

기사 요약: 이재명 대통령이 최근 ‘설탕세’에 대한 긍정적 여론 조사 결과를 공유하며, 설탕이 많이 든 식품과 음료에 건강증진부담금을 부과해 필수 보건 의료 재원을 마련하는 방안에 대해 국민 의견을 물었다.

[1] President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday floated the idea of imposing a new levy on sugar, similar to the surcharge placed on tobacco products, bringing the issue of a “sugar tax” into public discussion.

float an idea: 아이디어를 띄우다, 제안하다

similar to: ~와 비슷한

surcharge: 추가 요금

tobacco: 담배 (담배 잎을 말린 것으로 모든 담배의 재료로 쓰이는 것)

[2] Applying a similar model to sugar would aim to curb excessive consumption by raising prices, while directing the proceeds toward strengthening public health care systems, particularly in underserved regions.

apply: 신청하다; 지원하다

aim: ~을 목표로 하다

curb: 제한하다; 억제하다

excessive: 과도한; 지나친

[3] The survey, conducted with 1,030 adults, found broad public support for stronger measures to rein in sugar consumption. Nearly 94.4 percent of respondents backed requiring warning labels on products with added sugar, similar to those on cigarette packages, while 85.9 percent said they were aware that added sugars are a major contributor to chronic disease.

broad: 폭넓은

rein in: 억제/통제하다

respondent: 응답자

chronic disease: 만성 질환

[4] The SNU research group noted that recent medical studies have linked excessive sugar intake to metabolic disorders, structural changes in the brain and an increased risk of depression, stressing that calls for a sugar tax are not simply about regulation but also a way to encourage corporate responsibility.

note: ~에 주목하다. 언급하다

intake: 섭취량

metabolic disorder: 대사 이상, 대사 장애 (metabolic 신진 대사의)

depression: 우울증

encourage: 장려하다; 권장하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10664642

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638