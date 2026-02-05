진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Why Cha Eun-woo's W20b tax bill is not just about the money

기사 요약: 가수 겸 배우 차은우가 모친 명의 법인을 통해 수백억 원대 탈세를 했다는 의혹이 제기된 가운데, 국세청이 통보한 200억 원이 넘는 소득세 추징액 중 100억 원은 ‘거짓말 가산세’일 수 있다는 분석이 나오고 있다.

[1] Cha Eun-woo’s tax case has drawn attention not only for the record 20 billion won ($13.8 million) levy, but for red flags that have raised questions about possible intentional misconduct, triggering a sharp shift in public sentiment toward the once untarnished actor-singer.

draw attention: 이목을 끌다

levy: (특히 세금의) 추가 부담금

red flag: 위험 신호; 경계 징후

misconduct: 위법 ,부당 행위

[2] The case first surfaced after local media reported that Cha had been subjected to a high-intensity probe by the National Tax Service's Seoul Regional Office early last year. The investigation resulted in a 20 billion won additional tax assessment, including unpaid base tax and penalty components, tied to a management company owned by Cha’s mother.

be subjected to: ~을 당하다/겪다

high-intensity: 고강도

probe: 조사

penalty: 처벌; 벌금; 위약금

[3] The family-owned entity was reportedly identified during a routine inspection of Fantagio, the agency that manages Cha and his K-pop group Astro. Authorities flagged the income structure after discovering that Cha’s earnings were split among Fantagio, Cha himself and his mother’s company, an arrangement seen as atypical for contracted entertainers.

entity: 독립체 (business entity 기업체, legal entity 법인)

inspection: 점검, 조사

agency: (특정 서비스를 제공하는) 단체, 기관

split: (몫 등을) 나누다; (사람들의 견해 차이로) 분열되다

[4] At 20 billion won, the assessment marks an unprecedented tax levy on a Korean celebrity and stands out even by global standards. Media reports note that only a handful of international stars have faced larger cases, led by Chinese megastar Fan Bingbing’s 883 million yuan ($120 million) payment in 2018, followed by Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s €16.8 million ($20 million) settlement the same year.

assessment: 평가, 평가한 의견, 평가한 금액

unprecedented: 전례 없는

celebrity: 유명 인사

stand out: 눈에 띄다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10663986

