Fresh off Netflix’s biggest movie ever, Arden Cho channels her comeback with Jeon So-mi

Arden Cho, the voice behind fearless "KPop Demon Hunters" protagonist Rumi, is paving an unconventional course in Hollywood shaped by evolving conversations around representation and her own reinvention as an Asian American artist, after her runaway success with Netflix's animated feature.

Following "KPop Demon Hunters," Cho's is firmly focused on her next chapter behind the camera, producing "Perfect Girl."

The K-pop thriller marks quite the pivot from the family-friendly appeal of "KPop Demon Hunters." Starring K-pop artist Jeon So-mi in the lead role, the film blends psychological horror and body-horror elements, drawing comparisons to "Black Swan" and "The Substance."

Cho is producing alongside Korean production powerhouse Zanybros, the music video and commercial studio behind more than 1,000 projects for artists including BTS, EXO, Girls' Generation and Super Junior. Further details, including an exact release date, have yet to be announced.

Cho says the project comes amid Cho's desire to change the way Americans see Koreans — a desire born from her decades of experience in Hollywood and the US content industry.

"Throughout my life, I hated feeling dismissed and looked down on because I was Asian, and I experienced a lot of bullying," said Cho, during an interview held on Friday, Seoul.

"I want to give the next generation the opportunities I never had. I hope there will be more Asian producers and creators working in the US. If we want to show strong, compelling images of ourselves, in the end, we have to create them ourselves."