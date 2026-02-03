5% rebound follows plunge, as JPMorgan turns more bullish

South Korean stocks rebounded sharply Tuesday, as investors looked past heightened volatility, with the Kospi jumping more than 5 percent in a day after an equally sharp slump dragged the benchmark back below the 5,000 mark.

The index opened 3.3 percent higher at 5,114.81 and quickly extended gains, climbing past 5,200 and touching an intraday high of 5,257.98, up more than 6 percent, in the afternoon.

Surging demand prompted the exchange operator to trigger a buy-side sidecar about 30 minutes into the session, the first such halt in around 10 months. Sidecars are activated when Kospi 200 futures swing more than 5 percent for over a minute, automatically suspending program trading for five minutes.

The rebound followed a steep sell-off in the prior session, when spillover from US markets sent the Kospi down 5.3 percent to 4,949.67, its first close below 5,000 in five days, and triggered a sell-side sidecar.

Foreign and institutional investors reversed course after several sessions of net selling, helping lift the benchmark. Foreigners bought about 580 billion won ($400 million) of Kospi shares as of 2:30 p.m., while institutions snapped up roughly three times that amount. Retail investors, by contrast, broke a four-day buying streak, unloading around 2.2 trillion won.

The sharp swing comes after a blistering start to the year for Korean equities. The Kospi has gained about 26 percent so far in 2026, adding more than 1,100 points and climbing almost uninterrupted until last week, when it touched a record intraday high of 5,321.68.

The rally has triggered a fresh round of target upgrades from brokerages, signaling rising confidence that the upswing still has room to run.

JPMorgan delivered the most bullish call so far on Tuesday, setting a 7,500 upside scenario for the Kospi and lifting its base case target to 6,000, up from its October projections of 5,000 and 6,000, after the benchmark broke above the 5,000 milestone last week.

In a report titled “Firing on All Cylinders,” the bank said Korea’s rally is being underpinned by broadening earnings momentum beyond semiconductors. While Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have accounted for about 60 percent of gains since September on tightening memory supply and rising prices, “other drivers of the market are delivering as well,” it said, pointing to long-term industrial growth areas such as defense, shipbuilding and power equipment that continue to post more than 20 percent earnings growth.

JPMorgan also highlighted sharply rising profit expectations as a key support. Consensus forecasts for MSCI Korea’s 2026 earnings have climbed about 60 percent over the past six months, led by strong upgrades in technology stocks, the bank said. Spot memory prices remain “well above” contract levels, it added, with Samsung and SK hynix earnings seen coming in about 40 percent above current expectations next year, implying up to 50 percent further upside for the two chipmakers.

The bank pushed back against concerns that governance reform momentum has stalled, arguing that the focus is shifting from legislation to execution.

“The real impact will come from diligent execution and sustained vigilance,” the report said, citing upcoming catalysts including possible Commercial Code revisions, shareholder return announcements ahead of the March annual meeting season and pending dividend tax reforms.

JPMorgan added that still-light investor positioning, marked by muted foreign inflows and limited participation from domestic institutions and retail investors, leaves “the potential for further outsized gains despite occasional pullbacks.”

Other brokerages have also turned more optimistic. Daeshin Securities on Monday lifted the top end of its first half 2026 trading range to 5,800 from 5,300, while Goldman Sachs raised its year-end outlook last month to 5,700 from 5,000.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also rebounded from the previous day’s slump, trading at around 1,135 points in the afternoon, up about 3.3 percent, with institutional investors acting as the sole net buyers.