Jung Chang-sun, the chairman of Herald Media Group and founder and chair of Jungheung Group, who started out as a construction apprentice and went on to build one of South Korea’s prominent construction-to-media conglomerates, has died. He was 84.

Jung died late Monday at Chonnam National University Hospital in Gwangju while undergoing treatment, Jungheung Group said Tuesday. He passed away with family members at his bedside.

Born in 1942 in what is now Gwangju, Jung entered the construction industry at the age of 19 as a carpenter. Starting on construction sites, he honed his skills through practical, hands-on experience and cultivated strong bonds with his fellow workers.

Widely regarded as a self-made entrepreneur, Jung founded Geumnam Housing Construction in 1983 with colleagues he met on construction sites. The firm went on to become what is now Jungheung Group.

The company was officially incorporated in 1989 and renamed as Jungheung Construction. After taking on the chairmanship in 1992, Jung expanded the company’s presence from its roots in the Jeolla provinces to a nationwide brand, driven by public real estate projects, large-scale housing developments and its premium apartment brand, Jungheung S-Class.

Jung later expanded into the media sector by acquiring the Namdo Ilbo, a regional newspaper based in Gwangju, in 2017, followed by the acquisition of Herald Media Group, the publisher of The Korea Herald and The Herald Business in 2019.

A major turning point came in 2021 when Jungheung Group took over a controlling stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction, then the nation’s fifth-largest construction company. Although the takeover of a much-larger rival sparked concerns over potential financial risks, the group continued to operate steadily under Jung's cautious and disciplined leadership.

With the acquisition, Jungheung Group grew into the country's 20th largest conglomerate, spanning construction, civil engineering, leisure and media.

Beyond business, Jung was deeply involved in regional development and philanthropy. He served as vice chair of the Korea Housing Association, head of the Gwangju Construction Association and chair of the Gwangju Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 2018 to 2024. He also supported local sports teams, including Gwangju FC.

In 2012, Jung established the Jungheung Scholarship Foundation, providing scholarships to hundreds of students each year in the Gwangju and South Jeolla Province region. He and his family joined South Korea's Honor Society of major donors in 2019. In 2021, he donated about 30 billion won to Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to support semiconductor research.

“We will carry on our founder’s legacy by maintaining stable management, fulfilling social responsibilities and striving to become a sustainable company,” Jungheung Group said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, An Yang-nim, two sons, Jung Won-ju, vice chair of Jungheung Group and chair of Daewoo E&C, Jung Won-chul, chair of City Construction, and a daughter Jung Hyang-mi, as well as a son-in-law, Daewoo E&C CEO Kim Bo-hyun, and other family members.