Fresh off Netflix's biggest movie ever, Asian American actor opens up about burnout in Hollywood, new 'Substance'-like K-pop horror project

Arden Cho, the voice behind Rumi, the fearless protagonist at the center of Netflix phenomenon "KPop Demon Hunters," is paving an unconventional course in Hollywood, one shaped by the evolving conversation around representation and her own reinvention as an Asian American artist.

Born in Texas, Cho began her career with varied roles across US television, including "CSI: NY" and "Pretty Little Liars." Her breakout came in MTV's supernatural hit "Teen Wolf" (2013-2016), where she established herself as a rising presence. Years later, she would headline Netflix's legal drama "Partner Track" (2022), her first solo leading role, portraying a Korean American attorney exploring the rarefied world of New York corporate law.

That milestone, however, arrived with unexpected emotional consequences.

"I went through many difficult periods over the course of 20 years of filming, and eventually, I was burned out. 'Partner Track' was my first drama as a top-billed lead. Just getting to that point had been an incredibly difficult journey. But after 'Partner Track' ended the way it did, I started to feel, for the first time very clearly, how difficult it is for an Asian woman to sustain a leading role (in the US)," Cho said in an interview Friday in Seoul.

"I had been doing this work for such a long time, and I felt exhausted, both emotionally and professionally. That's when I began to think that maybe it was time to do something else," said Cho, commenting that she went into a retirement of sort from acting for a year and half after "Partner Track."

The halt in acting triggered a period of reckoning. But the hiatus would ultimately set the stage for a comeback — one that arrived in animated form.

During her hiatus, Cho was approached with "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated feature that would go on to become a cultural juggernaut. The film's impact has been record-breaking on multiple fronts: Soundtrack single "Golden" became the first K-pop song to notch a Grammy on Sunday, while the film itself cemented its place as Netflix's most-watched movie ever, surpassing 500 million views by late last year.

"At some point, I think I had lost sight of the mission that made me start this work in the first place. But working on this film, I felt a renewed sense of hope and found myself wanting to take on new challenges once again," she said.

Meanwhile, Cho noted that her path to "KPop Demon Hunters" was far from linear. At the time, she was firmly in what she describes as her retirement and had largely stepped away from acting opportunities.

"Even after announcing my retirement, my US agent continued to send me auditions, but I politely declined most of them, saying I was OK," said Cho.

However, the stance shifted when the animated feature crossed her radar.

"Then I was approached with 'KPop Demon Hunters.' I've always loved sci-fi and action and when I heard that the project was being directed by Maggie Kang — a Korean woman — it immediately caught my attention," she said. Kang is a Korean Canadian born in Seoul.

Cho recalled being struck by the clarity of the director's approach from their earliest conversations.

"Maggie Kang had a very clear vision of what she wanted and a strong understanding of the core of the character," said Cho, adding that a central priority was shaping a protagonist who felt sincere and grounded.

Together, Kang and Cho focused on giving Rumi a multifaceted appeal, balancing style with substance.

"She's an incredibly cool character, but also a leader with real weight and responsibility," she said.

The process was further sharpened by the demands of voice acting, which required nuance and restraint. "With voice acting, you have nothing but your voice to work with, so (we aimed to) make her feel charismatic and cool, but also polished and, at the same time, endearing," added Cho.

With "KPop Demon Hunters" now done, Cho said she is firmly focused on the next chapter behind the camera. She is producing "Perfect Girl," a K-pop-themed thriller that marks a tonal pivot from the family-friendly appeal of "KPop Demon Hunters."

Starring K-pop artist Jeon Somi, the film blends psychological horror and body-thriller elements, drawing comparisons to "Black Swan" and "The Substance." Cho is producing alongside Korean production powerhouse Zanybros, the music video and commercial studio behind more than 1,000 projects for artists including BTS, Exo, Girls' Generation and Super Junior. Further details, including the release date, have yet to be announced.

According to Cho, "Perfect Girl" stems from her desire to change the way Americans see Koreans.

"Throughout my life, I hated feeling dismissed and looked down on because I was Asian, and I experienced a lot of bullying," said Cho.

"I want to give the next generation the opportunities I never had," she said.

"I hope there will be more Asian producers and creators working in the US. If we want to show strong, compelling images of ourselves, in the end, we have to create them ourselves."