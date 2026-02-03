Illit will sing the opening theme song for the Japanese TV animation “Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly,” which starts airing in April, the group's agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.

It was chosen to perform “Bubee,” a dance-pop tune that mixes upbeat melody and cute lyrics, fit for the group's "magical girl" concept.

The five-member act participated in soundtracks for a slew of animations in Japan, including “Sunday Morning,” an opener for the second season of “’Tis Time for ‘Torture,’ Princess,” and “Secret Quest,” a closer for Pocket Monster: Mega Voltage.”

“Almond Chocolate,” its first Japanese digital single in February 2025, was used as the theme song for the movie adaptation of the hit manga “It Takes More Than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love.” It won the excellent work award at the Japan Record Awards 2025.

This summer, the group will visit five cities in Japan for its first-ever concert tour, “Press Start.”