The countdown has begun for Jeno and Jaemin of NCT's first EP as a duo subunit, with release set for Feb. 23.

SM Entertainment uploaded a poster detailing the timeline of teaser content for “Both Sides” by NCT JNJM to NCT's social media channels Tuesday. On it, sheets of freshly printed paper tell fans when to expect everything from concept photograph drops to music video trailers in the lead-up to the release.

Including the title track, the upcoming album will consist of six tracks.

Separately, the two performers returned from Fukuoka, Japan, on Monday after participating in the label’s group concert SMTown Live as members of another subunit, NCT127. In late March, they will also host six shows in Seoul as members of NCT Dream, concluding the tour “The Dream Show 4: Future the Dream.”