The ruling Democratic Party of Korea's floor leader on Tuesday called for a bipartisan compromise to swiftly pass the investment bill concerning South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment in projects in the United States.

Addressing opposition lawmakers, Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Han Byung-do requested "in-depth examination and swift passage" of the special bill in his speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday. The bill details the procedures and scope of South Korea's strategic investment in US projects. In return, the US agreed to cut its "reciprocal" tariff on South Korean imports from 25 percent to 15 percent.

Should the bill remain in limbo, US tariffs on South Korean imports could again be raised to 25 percent, as US President Donald Trump warned on his Truth Social last week. This would not only incur additional costs of over 4 trillion won ($2.8 billion) to South Korea's auto industry each year, but also pile pressure on South Korea's consumers and lead to job instability, Han said, adding, "We cannot waste our precious time."

Han addressed the opposition People Power Party, which had called for ratification of the joint fact sheet between Seoul and Washington in November instead of passing a special law. "No citizen will tolerate politicians who imperil people's living standards and national interest," he said.

The ruling party whip also ramped up calls for swift legislation to grant South Korea's Unification Minister greater control over the Demilitarized Zone, referring to the pending bills proposed by the Democratic Party lawmakers Reps. Lee Jae-gang and Han Jeoung-ae.

"Fundamentally, we must guarantee the peaceful use of the DMZ through our laws and systems," Han said, adding this would be in line with the ruling bloc's push for measures to restore inter-Korean ties.

Han's proposal came despite criticism from the United Nations Command, which claimed that making the bill into law would be "in direct conflict with the armistice agreement."