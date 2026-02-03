A former chief of e-commerce giant Coupang Corp. appeared before police Tuesday to be questioned about allegations he gave false testimony during a parliamentary hearing last December.

Park Dae-jun, former chief executive officer of Coupang, is accused of perjury in connection with remarks he made about an alleged cover-up of the details of the death of a Coupang logistics center worker.

"I will respond faithfully to the investigation," he told reporters as he entered the Mapo office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police.

Park resigned as CEO in December following a massive data leak at the company that affected more than 33 million customers, equivalent to nearly two-thirds of the country's population.

He previously underwent police questioning last month over separate allegations that a lawmaker treated him to an expensive meal in September and asked for personnel disadvantages against a former aide later hired by Coupang. (Yonhap)