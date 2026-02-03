Preliminary candidate registration began Tuesday for the June 3 local elections that will pick metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial posts, a vote widely seen as a gauge of the public's view of President Lee Jae Myung's first year in office.

At stake are the seats for mayor and governor in 17 metropolitan cities and provinces, along with superintendents of education, chiefs of smaller administrative units and local council members.

With such a wide range of key posts, the upcoming local elections are seen as a litmus test of the Lee administration and a gauge of public sentiment for the main opposition People Power Party following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law crisis.

The ruling Democratic Party seeks to secure a landslide victory in the upcoming elections as it continues to highlight public backlash against Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law in 2024.

The government and the DP are also pushing to merge cities and provinces, in a move they believe could help win support in both the swing regions and traditionally conservative strongholds, including the southeastern regions of Daegu and Busan.

Still, an internal rift over DP leader Jung Chung-rae's proposal to merge with the minor Rebuilding Korea Party could emerge as a complicating factor for the party.

The PPP, meanwhile, is seeking to highlight what it calls the government's policy failures, including housing and livelihood-related policies.

Observers, however, say the PPP could struggle to gain sufficient support not only among centrist voters but also the conservative voters amid the prolonged strife over Yoon's martial law attempt.

South Korean nationals aged 18 and above are eligible to register as a preliminary candidate, according to the National Election Commission.

Registered preliminary candidates are allowed to open campaign offices, distribute name cards and wear campaign sashes.

Official candidate registration will take place May 14-15. (Yonhap)