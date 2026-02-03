The United States plans to launch a ministerial meeting this week aimed at boosting cooperation with like-minded countries to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, the State Department said Monday, as it seeks to counter China's growing influence over those resources.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial at the department in Washington on Wednesday to advance collective efforts to reinforce and diversify critical minerals supply chains that are key to the production of high-tech military and consumer products.

"This historic gathering will create momentum for collaboration to secure these critical components vital to technological innovation, economic strength and national security," the department said in a release.

Vice President JD Vance, Rubio and David Copley, special assistant to the president and senior director for global supply chains will be present at the gathering. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also plans to join the meeting.

The meeting will come as Washington has been stepping up cooperation with allies and partners to address supply chain vulnerabilities and risks in the face of China's growing clout over critical minerals, including rare earth elements.

The US recently launched a "Pax Silica" coalition, an initiative for supply chain cooperation on artificial intelligence, critical minerals and other areas. The nascent coalition includes South Korea, Japan and other US allies and partners. (Yonhap)