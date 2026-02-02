President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated the song "Golden" from the soundtrack of Netflix's animated sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" on winning a historic first Grammy for the K-pop genre, pledging continued support for artists.

"Golden" won the Best Song Written for Visual Media award at the premiere ceremony of the 68th Grammy Awards held Sunday (US time) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It marked the first time K-pop producers or songwriters have taken home the honor.

"You've written a new chapter in K-pop history. I extend my warmest congratulations on the meaningful achievement on the world's most prestigious stage that every musician dreams of," Lee said in a post on social platform X.

Lee also applauded BLACKPINK's Rose and Jeung Yoon-chae of girl group KATSEYE, noting that their Grammy nominations demonstrated their global competitiveness, though they did not win.

Lee praised the producers and staff who worked behind the scenes, calling them "a source of pride for South Korea," and vowed to "steadfastly support our artists so they can showcase their talents on an even broader stage." (Yonhap)