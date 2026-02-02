Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Monday visited the command in charge of defending the capital area to inspect military readiness for air defense, counterterrorism and other contingencies, the defense ministry said.

Ahn made the visit to the Capital Defense Command in southern Seoul, where he urged the command to focus on its "innate mission" in order to restore public trust, according to the ministry.

"Now is the time to move beyond the scars of the Dec. 3 insurrection and, with a spirit of self-reliance, devote ourselves to the core mission of defending the capital," he said.

The defense chief also visited the Joint Air Defense Operations Center to inspect the air defense posture following the recent relocation of the presidential office.

Ahn also paid a visit to an anti-terrorism unit under the command and urged it to maintain a readiness posture against terror threats. (Yonhap)