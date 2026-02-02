Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Monday called for stepped-up efforts to ensure a stable supply of major food items ahead of the Lunar New Year later this month, his office said.

Koo made the remarks while visiting a traditional market in Cheonan, about 85 kilometers south of Seoul, to inspect the implementation of government measures aimed at stabilizing prices during the holiday period, which runs from Feb. 16 to 18.

"With demand for holiday food items overlapping, consumer prices could feel higher," Koo said, urging relevant ministries to ensure the smooth management of the supply of items vulnerable to price volatility and to push ahead with discount programs during the remaining period.

The ministry earlier announced that the government will expand discount support for everyday goods during the holiday and broaden the range of products eligible for discount events linked to state-issued gift certificates.

During the visit, Koo also listened to difficulties raised by merchants related to the expansion of discount promotions, the ministry said. (Yonhap)