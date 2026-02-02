In celebration of Seollal, Korea’s Lunar New Year holiday, the nation’s four main palaces in Seoul — Gyeongbokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung and Changdeokgung — along with the shrine Jongmyo and royal tombs, will open their doors to the public for free from Feb. 14 to 18, the Korea Heritage Service said Tuesday.

Typically, visits to Jongmyo require guided tours at set times, but during the holiday period visitors will be able to explore the area freely.

Admission to Changdeokgung’s Secret Garden, however, will remain paid as usual.

After the holiday, all four palaces, Jongmyo and the royal tombs will close on Feb. 19 for maintenance.

Visitors to Gyeongbokgung can also receive a special gift during the holiday period. From Feb. 16 to 18, the palace’s Heungnyemun Square — located at the main gate of the palace — will host the Sehwa Sharing event.

Sehwa are paintings intended to bring good fortune in the new year.

At the event, 6,000 printed paintings depicting the “Red Horse of the Zodiac” theme will be handed out on site following the changing of the royal guards ceremony, which reenacts the guard rotation at the palace gates at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.