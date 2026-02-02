South Korean stocks nosedived by more than 5 percent Monday, triggered by a risk-averse sentiment following the nomination of the new Federal Reserve chair, and a sharp decline in silver and gold prices. The Korean won plunged against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index tumbled 274.69 points, or 5.26 percent, to close at 4,949.67, snapping a four-session winning streak.

The country's main bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, issued a sell-side circuit breaker for 5 minutes around noon.

Trade volume was heavy at 568.8 million shares worth 32 trillion won ($21.9 billion). Losers outnumbered winners 795 to 116.

Foreign and institutional investors offloaded a net 2.5 trillion won and 2.2 trillion won, respectively. Retail investors, on the other hand, went bargain hunting and snapped up a net 4.6 trillion won.

Local stocks came under selling pressure following the nomination of Kevin Warsh, seen widely as a hawkish figure, as Fed chair, and sharp declines in silver and gold prices, according to Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities.

"A sharp drop in precious metals triggered the liquidation and margin call of derivatives holding them. This in turn led to the forced liquidation of other assets, as investors went to preserve margins, further amplifying the stock market's decline," Lee said.

International gold prices have experienced a sharp decline of over 10 percent in the past few days, while sliver prices plunged over 30 percent.

The local gold market was affected, too, with gold traded on the KRX falling to its lowest permissible limit of 10 percent Monday. It marked the first time KRX gold prices fell to the floor since the market opened in March 2014, according to the bourse operator.

"There is a possibility the benchmark Kospi could take a breather, considering its sharp gains recently, but a daily decline of 4 to 5 percent seems excessive," Han Ji-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said.

Shares closed lower across the board.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics declined 6.29 percent to 150,400 won, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix tumbled 8.69 percent to 830,000 won.

Top car marker Hyundai Motor retreated 4.4 percent to 478,000 won, bio firm Celltrion lost 3.33 percent to 203,000 won, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace closed down 4.69 percent to 1,239,000 won.

Financial shares were among the few winners.

Hana Financial Group added 3.2 percent to 103,300 won, and Meritz Financial Group inched up 0.69 percent to 117,400 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,464.3 won against the US dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 24.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)