South Korean soccer star Ki Sung-yueng has appealed a damages ruling in his lawsuit against two former junior teammates who accused him of sexual assault, with hearings at the Seoul High Court set to begin next month.

According to legal officials Monday, the appellate court will open proceedings on March 20.

The case centers on allegations made by two former junior players from Ki's elementary school soccer club in South Jeolla Province, who claimed they were sexually assaulted by older teammates, including Ki, between January and June 2001.

Ki has denied the accusations and filed both a criminal complaint and a civil suit seeking 500 million won ($342,000) in damages.

In July 2025, a lower court partially ruled in Ki's favor, ordering the two defendants to pay him a combined 100 million won.

"Proving something never happened was extremely difficult and exhausting," Ki wrote on social media after the verdict. "But in the end, I experienced firsthand that the truth prevails and falsehoods reveal themselves."

He added that despite advice from lawyers not to pursue a prolonged legal fight, living under suspicion due to false allegations would have been "more painful than death."

Separately, the Seocho Police Station closed its criminal case in August 2023, citing insufficient evidence and clearing the two accusers of charges.

Ki now plays as a midfielder for the Pohang Steelers. He captained the South Korean national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and previously played for Celtic FC, Swansea City AFC and Newcastle United FC in the English Premier League.