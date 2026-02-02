Hyundai Mobis said Monday it exceeded its overseas order target by 23 percent in 2025, securing $9.17 billion in contracts from global automakers despite excluding Hyundai Motor and Kia, its two largest customers.

Despite a temporary slowdown in electric vehicle demand as automakers adjusted new model launch plans, the company said growth was driven by orders for electrified components, expanded sales of high-value-added parts and efforts to deepen its presence in China and India.

Hyundai Mobis won contracts in 2025 to supply battery systems and chassis modules to customers in North America and Europe, though it did not disclose contract values or client names for confidentiality reasons.

In high-value-added electrical components, the company secured orders from a major North American automaker for advanced human-machine interface systems and agreed to supply additional sound systems to a sedan-focused brand.

Hyundai Mobis also expanded deliveries of brake, steering and safety components in emerging markets. It targeted local electric vehicle makers in China, while it pursued a customized parts strategy aligned with the growing market share of local brands in India.

The company set a 2026 overseas order target of $11.84 billion, about 30 percent higher than its 2025 goal, excluding internal transactions with Hyundai Motor and Kia.

“Despite continued uncertainty, we aim to exceed our 2025 performance by accelerating order intake and strengthening competitiveness in core areas such as electrification and electrical systems,” said Cho Jae-mok, head of global sales at Hyundai Mobis.