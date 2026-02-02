진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

Tailoring, time travel and return of ceremony at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

기사요약: 2026년 가을·겨울 파리패션위크에서 우영미와 Juun.J는 여행과 의례, 과거와 미래를 잇는 테일러링과 형식미로 한국 패션의 존재감을 각인시켰고, 에르메스·디올·루이비통 등 글로벌 하우스들 역시 격식과 퍼포먼스, 정체성이 교차하는 ‘새로운 클래식’의 귀환을 선언했다.

[1] Korean fashion asserted its place at the heart of Paris Men’s Fashion Week for fall-winter 2026, with Wooyoungmi and Juun.J anchoring the season through collections that balanced heritage and modernity, while global luxury houses from Hermes to Dior and Louis Vuitton framed a week where tailoring, identity and performance converged.

anchor: 중심을 이루다

converge: 수렴하다

[2] Wooyoungmi presented her show on Sunday at the historic Salle Wagram in the 17th Arrondissement, unveiling a collection that reimagined winter travel as an occasion for ceremony. Inspired by journeys spanning steam locomotives to subways, the lineup fused Edwardian and 1960s-70s dandy tailoring with technical outerwear, from velvet blazers and faux astrakhan waistcoats to reversible parkas and sculptural coats.

locomotive: 기관차

fuse: 융합하다

[3] “Winter can be framed as an annoyance or a wonderland. For the fall 2026 collection, Wooyoungmi took the latter view,” the brand said, recasting cold-weather dressing as an act of elegance. Creative director Woo Young-mi looked back to the early 20th century, when the arrival of Korea’s first railway transformed travel into a formal ritual. “Now more grounded in her identity, Woo proposes elegance as a form of courtesy, not a way of showing off,” the show notes added.

annoyance: 성가심

ritual: 의식

be grounded in: ~에 기반하다

[4] Korean cultural references were woven literally into the clothes. Nordic-style knits revealed themselves as dancheong, Korea’s traditional decorative architecture pattern, on closer inspection, while bespoke prints on trench coats featured pagodas, mountains and traditional beoseon socks and gat hats. The soundtrack -- a moody collage of wind, rain and steam engines blended with Korean folk chants reworked through artificial intelligence -- underscored the collection’s dialogue between past and future.

be woven into: ~에 녹아들다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10662831

