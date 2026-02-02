South Korean author Lee Geum-yi, one of the country’s most prominent children’s and young adult writers, has been named a finalist in the writing category of the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award.

The 64-year-old was included on the 2026 shortlist announced by the International Board on Books for Young People on Friday, according to KBBY, the Korean branch of the IBBY. This is the second time she has reached the final round, having also been a finalist in 2024.

Lee joins a distinguished group of writers from around the world: Ahmad Akbarpour of Iran, Maria Jose Ferrada of Chile, Timothee de Fombelle of France, Pam Munoz Ryan of the United States and Michael Rosen of the United Kingdom.

Established in 1956 in honor of Danish writer Andersen (1805-1875), the Andersen Award is among the most prestigious international prizes in children’s literature. The biennial award recognizes one living author and one living illustrator who have made a lasting contribution to children’s literature.

This year’s winner will be announced on April 13 at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy. Illustrator Suzy Lee won the illustration award in 2022, becoming the first Korean to do so.

Lee Geum-yi made her literary debut in 1984 with the short story “With Younggu and Heukgu.” She has since written more than 50 books spanning diverse topics and genres. Among her notable works are the children‘s books “You Too Are a Twilight Lily” and “So-hee’s Room,” the coming-of-age novel “Yujin and Yujin."

In recent years, her work has taken a more explicitly historical turn. Through a trilogy centered on young women during Japan’s colonial rule — "The Picture Bride," "Can’t I Go Instead?" and "The Gap of Sorrow" — Lee has explored themes of diaspora, memory and identity.

In a 2024 interview with The Korea Herald, upon her first Andersen nomination, Lee reflected on her relationship to stories and young readers: “I was such a voracious reader as a child, and while reading those stories, I would immerse myself in them. I had a fictional child in my heart, like an avatar, who would go on adventures. It was the most fun game for me.”

“I grew up inventing stories as play, and once I learned to read, I always dreamed of becoming a storyteller myself,” she said. “My intention has always been to reach young readers. But why do people think children’s books and young adult novels are only for children and teens? Of course, adults can enjoy them as well.”