Kia Corp. on Monday launched high-performance variants of the EV3, EV4 and EV5 models, the company said, as the South Korean automaker moves to strengthen its electric vehicle product lineup.

The newly introduced EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT are equipped with dual-motor systems, GT-exclusive exterior and interior designs, and performance improved driving technologies, Kia said in a press release.

The variants mark Kia's first application of its high-performance GT badge to its mainstream EV models, following earlier use of the designation on limited models such as the EV6 GT.

Alongside the GT lineup, Kia released revamped versions of the base EV3 and EV4 models, incorporating customer feedback by strengthening standard safety and convenience features while leaving prices unchanged.

Kia said the new GT lineup and upgraded models underscore its strategy to broaden customer choice while accelerating the popularization of EVs through a diverse range of options. (Yonhap)