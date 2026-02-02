Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday its latest organic light-emitting diode TVs and gaming monitors have won certification for compatibility with US tech giant Nvidia Corp.'s graphics processing units, offering a smooth experience for high-quality gaming content.

Samsung Electronics' 2026 OLED TV lineup and next-generation Odyssey gaming monitors -- G60H and G61SH -- have won the Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible title, the company said in a release.

The certification indicates the Samsung display products synchronize smoothly with Nvidia GeForce GPU frame rates, reducing image distortions such as tearing and stuttering for a smoother viewing experience.

"With new innovations across OLED TVs and gaming monitors, we're bringing more power, precision and immersion to every kind of player," the company said in a release.

Samsung Electronics added its OLED TV lineup for 2026 features HDR10+ Advanced technology, a next-generation high dynamic range format that "enhances brightness, contrast, motion and color accuracy across all types of content." (Yonhap)