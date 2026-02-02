Heavy snow blanketed the nation overnight Monday, disrupting the morning commute, with snowfall forecast to continue in eastern and southern parts of the country, the weather agency said.

A heavy snow advisory was lifted for Seoul at 4 a.m., but city officials mobilized snow removal trucks throughout the early morning to spread deicing agents and minimize inconveniences to commuters.

The city issued a mobile alert at 6 a.m. to warn of slippery roads due to the overnight snow and advise commuters to use public transportation.

Some parts of the wider capital area are expected to see light snow of less than 0.1 centimeter in the morning, while other parts of the nation will see more snowfall, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The eastern islands of Ulleung and Dokdo are forecast to receive 5-10 cm of snow, while parts of the southwestern provinces of South and North Jeolla will see snowfall of 3-8 cm.

Meanwhile, the eastern province of Gangwon, the central city of Daejeon, and parts of the southeastern provinces of South and North Gyeongsang are expected to see 2-7 cm of snow.

Most parts of the nation will see cloudy skies before clearing up later in the day.

As of 5 a.m., the temperature stood at minus 2.4 C in Seoul, minus 3.7 C in the western port city of Incheon, minus 3.3 C in the southwestern city of Gwangju and minus 5.9 C in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Daily highs are expected to reach minus 1 to plus 6 C. (Yonhap)