Police have launched a special team to investigate sexual abuse allegations at a group home for people with disabilities after Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered a full-scale investigation to uncover the truth behind the suspicions.

The National Police Agency said the special investigative team was officially launched Saturday following Kim's directives. The team will be led by a senior police official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, comprising more than 60 officers and outside experts.

"We will investigate the allegations related to sexual assaults, abuse and misappropriation of subsidies quickly and thoroughly, and make sure we provide the best protection and support to the victims," the police said.

The case centers on allegations that the head of the Saekdongwon group home for people with severe disabilities, located in Ganghwa County, Incheon, raped and molested at least four women staying at the facility.

The unidentified suspect has been booked and is under investigation on rape and sexual assault charges.

The allegations surfaced after a college research institute published an in-depth report on the case in May last year based on the testimonies of 19 potential victims at the group home.

On Friday, Kim ordered the launch of a government task force to investigate the allegations. Police have conducted raids at the facility and taken actions to remove the women from the facility as a protective measure. (Yonhap)