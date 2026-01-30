Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered Friday to launch a government task force to investigate sexual abuse allegations at a group home for disabled people west of Seoul, amid growing calls from civic groups to uncover the truth behind the suspicions.

Police are investigating allegations that the head of the Saekdongwon group home for people with severe disabilities, located in Ganghwa County, Incheon, raped and molested at least four women staying at the facility. The unidentified suspect has been booked and is under investigation on rape and sexual assault charges.

Kim instructed officials to form an interagency joint task force to swiftly and thoroughly uncover the truth behind the allegations, his office said.

Kim called for authorities to ensure full protection and relief for the victims and to come up with measures to address any blind spots in related policies.

The task force, to be led by Kim's office, will comprise officials from the health ministry, the National Police Agency and local governments.

Kim called on the police to organize a special investigative team made up of officers specialized in crimes against people with disabilities and other outside experts.

He also instructed the health ministry and related agencies to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the management and human rights protection at residential facilities for people with disabilities nationwide and devise measures for improvement.

The allegations surfaced after a college research institute published an in-depth report on the case in May last year based on the testimonies of 19 potential victims at the group home.

Police have conducted raids at the facility and taken actions to remove the women from the facility as a protective measure. (Yonhap)