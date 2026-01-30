진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

Cha Eun-woo faces W20b tax probe

기사요약: 차은우는 모친이 설립한 법인이 페이퍼컴퍼니로 활용돼 200억원대 탈세를 했다는 의혹으로 국세청 조사를 받고 있으며, 이에 따라 주요 광고주들이 그의 광고물을 비공개·삭제하는 등 거리두기에 나섰다.

[1] Actor and K-pop star Cha Eun-woo is facing allegations of large-scale tax evasion involving a company established by his mother, prompting major advertisers to quietly remove his promotional content.

tax evasion: 탈세

prompt: 촉발하다

[2] Cha, 28, a member of boy group Astro and one of South Korea’s most sought-after endorsers, was recently notified by the National Tax Service Seoul Regional Office that he could owe more than 20 billion won ($13.6 million) in additional income tax following an intensive audit conducted in the first half of last year, according to industry sources.

endoser: 광고 모델

audit: 세무조사

[3] The amount is believed to be the largest ever sought from an individual entertainer. The investigation centers on a company established in October 2022 and registered as a management firm by Cha’s mother, identified by the surname Choi. At the time, the company’s listed address was in Bureun-myeon, Ganghwa-gun, Incheon — the same location as an eel restaurant run by Cha’s parents. The firm later relocated its address to an office in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul, on Dec. 23 last year, while the family restaurant moved to Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, a month earlier.

be sought for: ~로 요구되다

[4] The National Tax Service determined that the company functioned as a shell company that provided no substantive services to Cha and was allegedly used to distribute portions of his entertainment income under a corporate tax rate. This is lower than the top personal income tax rate of 45 percent.

shell company: 페이퍼컴퍼니

substantive: 실질적인

corporate tax: 법인세

personal income tax: 소득세

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10661577

