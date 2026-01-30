To mark the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 17 this year, an exhibition that brings together tradition and contemporary aesthetics will open at The Heritage Museum on the fourth floor of Shinsegae’s main department store in Seoul.

The special exhibition “Blessed Objects: Auspicious Motifs in Korean Heritage” presents traditional craftworks created to invite good fortune.

Through some 250 works of traditional craftsmanship, including pieces developed through a collaboration program that pairs national intangible heritage artisans with contemporary designers, the exhibition offers a fresh look at the wisdom and aesthetic values cherished by ancestors — objects once woven into the rhythms of everyday life and shaped by hopes for health, prosperity and peace.

The exhibition is organized around four themes: longevity and well-being, clothing, food and living.

The first section, “Enjoying Longevity and Well-being,” captures the feel of winter and the warmth of the home, with traditional kites, folding screens, bedding and moon jars, each carrying wishes for long life and good fortune.

In the clothing section, visitors encounter flower shoes decorated with the ten symbols of longevity, along with traditional garments and accessories meant to draw positive energy into the most intimate corners of daily life.

The food section turns to the dining table, highlighting low wooden tables, utensil cases and snack boxes as symbolic expressions of Korea’s food culture and its long association with ritual and blessing.

The final living section focuses on the home, presenting wooden furniture, chairs, candlesticks and mother-of-pearl boxes created with prayers for familial harmony and peace.

The exhibition runs from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22, with free admission for all visitors. The museum will be closed on Feb. 17 and 18.